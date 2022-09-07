China Earthquake

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, soldiers clear debris to search for survivors at an earthquake hit Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Authorities in southwestern China's Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed more than dozens people in outlying areas. (Ran Peizong/Xinhua via AP)

 Ran Peizong

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in this week's earthquake in western China has jumped to 74 with another 26 people still missing, the government reported Wednesday, as frustration rose with uncompromising COVID-19 lockdown measures that prevented residents from leaving their buildings after the shaking.

The 6.8 magnitude quake that struct just after noon Monday in Sichuan province caused extensive damage to homes in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million citizens are under a strict COVID-19 lockdown.

