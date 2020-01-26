China counts 2,700 cases of new virus, 80 deaths - Sentinel-Tribune: News

China counts 2,700 cases of new virus, 80 deaths

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 8:17 pm

BEIJING (AP) — China says the death toll from a new virus has risen to 80, with 2,744 confirmed cases.

The National Health Commission said Monday morning there were 769 new cases confirmed in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday.

Posted in , on Sunday, January 26, 2020 8:17 pm.

