In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a projectile is launched from an unspecified location in China during long-range live-fire drills by the army of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China. (Lai Qiaoquan/Xinhua via AP, File)

 Lai Qiaoquan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington after a similar recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China, which claims the island as its own. In those drills, Beijing fired missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait and sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway's midline, which has long been a buffer between the sides that split amid civil war in 1949.

