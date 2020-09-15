Two local men will be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.
David Ridenour, Army, and David Chilson, Navy, are among the 20 inductees, Gov. Mike DeWine announced at Tuesday’s press conference.
The virtual ceremony can be viewed on Nov. 5 at OhioVets.gov.
Ridenour, a Vietnam veteran, served on the Wood County Veterans Services Commission for 23 years and was twice president of the Ohio State Association of Veterans Services Commissioners. He is active in the American Legion, American Legion Buckeye Boys State, VFW, DAV and Vietnam Veterans of America. He organized the first ever Veterans Art Show of Northwest Ohio in 2013 to display the talent and patriotism of local veterans.
Chilson, a captain in the Navy, died in 2017.
From 1971-74, he served on active duty in the United States Navy at Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island; at Naval Command Systems Support Activity in Washington D.C.; at Commandant 14th Naval District in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and at Fleet Operations Control Center Pacific Fleet in Kunia, Hawaii. He served another 22 years in the Naval Reserve Intelligence Program, and retired in 1996 with the rank of captain.
He came to the area to join the newly-formed computer science department at Bowling Green State University in the late 1960s. He retired in 2009.
His memberships and volunteer work included Kiwanis, First Presbyterian Church, Honor Flight and Honor Pets and the historical society.
Ridenour nominated Chilson for the veterans hall of fame.
Greg Robinette nominated Ridenour.
The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established by Gov. George Voinovich in 1992. Voinovich established the Hall of Fame to recognize Ohio veterans’ military service, as well as their service to Ohio and their communities after leaving the military. A total of 895 of Ohio’s veterans have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.