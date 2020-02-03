Chill Out in Bowling Green… ‘The Coolest Weekend of the Year’ - Sentinel-Tribune: News

BG winterfest 2019

Chill Out in Bowling Green… ‘The Coolest Weekend of the Year’

If you go

FRIDAY

· 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. BGHS Art Show, Four Corners Center Gallery (Free)

· 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. BG Curling Center hosting the Great Lakes Curling Assoc. Bonspiel (Free)

· 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. Cheap Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena (fee to skate)

· 4 - 6 p.m. Youth Dodgeball Tournament, BG Community Center (pre-registration with fee)

· 4 - 8 p.m. Chocolate Crawl Fundraiser, participating merchants, funds going to the United Way (ticketed event)

· 7 p.m. BGSU Hockey vs. Alaska, Slater Family Ice Arena (tickets sold at the box office)

· 7 - 8:50 p.m. Public Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena (fee to skate)

· 7 - 11 p.m. After Crawl in the Frozen Swamp Tent –Music by Derrick & Derrick & AmpWagon, beer & wine, (donations accepted for United Way, beverage tickets sold at door)

SATURDAY

· 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. I Heart Ohio Scavenger Hunt, Wood County District Public Library Second Floor (Free)

· 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Winter Market & Kids Activities, Frozen Swamp Tent in the Huntington Bank Parking Lot (Kids Activities Free)

· 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Ice Carving Demonstrations, Huntington Bank Parking Lot (Free)

· 11 a.m. 1 mile Frostbite Fun Run & Kids Activities, City Park (pre-registration with fee)

· 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. BG Curling Center hosting the Great Lakes Curling Assoc. Bonspiel (Free)

· Noon - 2 p.m. Chili & Soup Cook Off, Simpson Building ($5 tasting)

· 1 p.m. BGSU Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, Stroh Center (tickets sold at box office)

· 2 p.m. Frozen 5K Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, (fee to participate)

· 2 - 6 p.m. BGHS Art Show, Four Corners Center Gallery (Free)

· 3 p.m. Lunar New Year Lantern Festival, Wood County Library (Free)

· 3:30 - 5:20 p.m. Public Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, (fee to skate)

· 4 - 6 p.m. Carriage Rides, Four Corners Center (Free)

· 4 - 11 p.m. Frozen Swamp Tent, Music by Ginger & the Snaps, Joe Baker Band, Corduroy Road and Nashville Crush, beer & wine (beverage tickets sold at door)

· 4:30 p.m. BGSU Men’s Basketball vs. Toledo, Stroh Center (tickets sold at the box office)

· 7 p.m. BGSU Hockey vs. Alaska, Slater Family Ice Arena (tickets sold at box office)

· 7 - 8:50 p.m. Public Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, (fee to skate)

EVENT INFO: BG Curling Center Events and Exhibitions: www.bgcurlingclub.com; BG Parks & Recreation Events: www.bgohio.org-parks; Stroh Center Events: www.bgsufalcons.com; Chillabration Schedule: www.WinterfestBGOhio.com

Posted: Monday, February 3, 2020 8:38 am

Chill Out in Bowling Green… ‘The Coolest Weekend of the Year’

The 12th Annual Winterfest BG Chillabration in Bowling Green on Friday and Saturday is expanding again.

Billed as “the Coolest Weekend of the Year,” events kick off Friday night with the Chocolate Crawl Fundraiser for the United Way, followed by the addition of an After Crawl in the heated Frozen Swamp Tent.

