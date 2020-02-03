Chill Out in Bowling Green… ‘The Coolest Weekend of the Year’

FRIDAY

· 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. BGHS Art Show, Four Corners Center Gallery (Free)

· 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. BG Curling Center hosting the Great Lakes Curling Assoc. Bonspiel (Free)

· 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. Cheap Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena (fee to skate)

· 4 - 6 p.m. Youth Dodgeball Tournament, BG Community Center (pre-registration with fee)

· 4 - 8 p.m. Chocolate Crawl Fundraiser, participating merchants, funds going to the United Way (ticketed event)

· 7 p.m. BGSU Hockey vs. Alaska, Slater Family Ice Arena (tickets sold at the box office)

· 7 - 8:50 p.m. Public Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena (fee to skate)

· 7 - 11 p.m. After Crawl in the Frozen Swamp Tent –Music by Derrick & Derrick & AmpWagon, beer & wine, (donations accepted for United Way, beverage tickets sold at door)

SATURDAY

· 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. I Heart Ohio Scavenger Hunt, Wood County District Public Library Second Floor (Free)

· 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Winter Market & Kids Activities, Frozen Swamp Tent in the Huntington Bank Parking Lot (Kids Activities Free)

· 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Ice Carving Demonstrations, Huntington Bank Parking Lot (Free)

· 11 a.m. 1 mile Frostbite Fun Run & Kids Activities, City Park (pre-registration with fee)

· 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. BG Curling Center hosting the Great Lakes Curling Assoc. Bonspiel (Free)

· Noon - 2 p.m. Chili & Soup Cook Off, Simpson Building ($5 tasting)

· 1 p.m. BGSU Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Illinois, Stroh Center (tickets sold at box office)

· 2 p.m. Frozen 5K Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, (fee to participate)

· 2 - 6 p.m. BGHS Art Show, Four Corners Center Gallery (Free)

· 3 p.m. Lunar New Year Lantern Festival, Wood County Library (Free)

· 3:30 - 5:20 p.m. Public Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, (fee to skate)

· 4 - 6 p.m. Carriage Rides, Four Corners Center (Free)

· 4 - 11 p.m. Frozen Swamp Tent, Music by Ginger & the Snaps, Joe Baker Band, Corduroy Road and Nashville Crush, beer & wine (beverage tickets sold at door)

· 4:30 p.m. BGSU Men’s Basketball vs. Toledo, Stroh Center (tickets sold at the box office)

· 7 p.m. BGSU Hockey vs. Alaska, Slater Family Ice Arena (tickets sold at box office)

· 7 - 8:50 p.m. Public Skate, BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena, (fee to skate)

EVENT INFO: BG Curling Center Events and Exhibitions: www.bgcurlingclub.com; BG Parks & Recreation Events: www.bgohio.org-parks; Stroh Center Events: www.bgsufalcons.com; Chillabration Schedule: www.WinterfestBGOhio.com