COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man fatally shot by police in Ohio's capital city appeared to be holding a vape pen in his hand, the city police chief said as an investigation was underway into the shooting.

Donovan Lewis, 20, died at a hospital following the shooting early Tuesday morning. Columbus police say officers were at the scene to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence, assault and felony improper handling of a firearm.

