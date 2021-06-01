WALBRIDGE — Two men who were reportedly stabbed in the village early Monday morning remain in stable condition.
Walbridge Police Chief Kenneth Campbell said charges are expected. He referred further questions to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
At 1:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 300 block of Clayton Street after a man called 911 asking for help.
Officers arrived and were approached by a 19-year-old man who was bleeding from the neck. He was transported to a local hospital.
At the same time, a 16-year-old boy was found lying in the driveway in the 300 block of Clayton Street. He also had stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
A knife was found at an area residence during a search.