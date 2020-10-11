The second of two women charged with passing counterfeit bills in Bowling Green was in court Friday.
Jamese Lawrence, 25, Chicago, appeared in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Her appearance was delayed; she had texted her defense attorney, Alex Smith, that she had missed her flight.
She and co-defendant Rekia Flowers, 20, also of Chicago, were indicted in June on eight counts of counterfeiting. The two are accused of using or attempting to use counterfeit $100 bills at Maurice’s, Sally Beauty, Dollar General, O’Reilly’s, Petco, Shoe Sensation, TJ Maxx and Home Depot, all in Bowling Green.
All of those business reported having one or two woman enter the store and try to make a purchase with a counterfeit $100, said Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Anderson.
He said the deal offered and accepted was Lawrence would tender pleas of guilty to four counts of counterfeiting with the additional four counts dismissed.
Anderson said that during the string of offenses that occurred March 14, the duo would buy small items for around $10 and pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. They then would accept the change.
Some locations did not accept the bills and others recognized them as counterfeit, he said.
Reger said each charge carries a possible prison sentence of six to 18 months. A sentence is not mandatory nor presumed, but if imposed could be served consecutively for a total of six years.
He also could sentence her to three years community control with 180 days in jail.
Flowers pleaded guilty in September to the first four charges of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies. In return, the remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for Oct. 23.
Lawrence pleaded guilty to the remaining four charges.
The women also may have to pay up to $800 in restitution.
Sentencing was set for Dec. 4.