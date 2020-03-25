The newly renamed Hotel 166, located near the Northwestern University Hospital complex is seen Monday, March 23, 2020, in Chicago. The city of Chicago plans to reserve thousands of hotel rooms for people with mild cases of the coronavirus and others unable to return to their homes while awaiting test results, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday. Lightfoot said the city has partnered with five hotels, including the Hotel 166, and will have 1,000 rooms available by Tuesday. She estimates 2,000 rooms will be available by the end of the week.