A Chicago man was arrested on New Year’s Day for domestic violent and driving while intoxicated.
Bowling Green police responded to the 2100 block of East Wooster Street Friday at 11:25 p.m. for a domestic violence incident at a hotel.
The victim said she and her husband, Paul Basic, 50, got into an argument. She said Basic got close while yelling and when she told him to back away, he shoved her against the wall hard enough for her to pass out.
According to the police report, when she awoke, Basic was still screaming at her and was dragging her to the foot of the bed where he proceeded to slap her and hit her in the head.
He then left the room and was later located in a parking lot across the road.
He told police he didn’t hit his wife.
Basic was arrested for domestic violence, OVI/refusal and having a weapon while intoxicated. He was taken to jail.