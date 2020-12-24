When coming to Myla Marcus Winery, you can be sure that the wine is bottled in store and that the grapes are local.
Kevin Madaras opened Myla Marcus Winery in February during the downtown Bowling Green Chocolate Crawl, an event for raising money for United Way, and since then they have expanded their inventory to a variety of nine wines.
“We’re never gonna sell California wine because you can buy those anywhere. So we want to sell Ohio wines, Michigan and Indiana, too. Our current Riesling is from east of Cleveland, Geneva,” Madaras said.
He said that eventually he would like to grow his own grapes and feature 20 different wines. A couple wines from the current inventory have already been a hit.
“The Niagara, a native American grape, and the Concord, also a native American grape — both are from Lake Erie. They’ve been very popular,” Madaras said.
“We’re working on our new batch of our biggest seller, which is pink Catawba. It’s a famous wine from the Lake Erie region. It’s a blush wine. It’s a blend of Catawba, which is a blush colored grape, and then Concord, which is red. Combine the two together then you get that pretty pink color.”
Madaras said that his passion for winemaking started when he worked the summers of 1999 and 2000 at a well-known Ohio winery. Heineman’s Winery has had its doors open for more than 100 years on South Bass Island. Lake Erie has historically been a good wine growing location due to the soil quality and the effect the lake has on the temperature in the fall months.
“(My best friend’s) fraternity brother had a tradition of passing down this summer job every year, they would recommend somebody to go work up on Put-In-Bay on Heineman’s winery. (My best friend) worked there the summer of 1998. The next year he got me in, and I worked there as summer help for a couple summers in 1999 and 2000 bartending, giving tours,” Madaras said.
“I went back to Heinemans in 2006, not too long after I got more involved with the production of the wine. Eventually I became an assistant winemaker there. I actually did that for 12 years,” he said. “A few years ago, I just wondered: ‘why couldn’t do this for myself?’”
It took Madaras a while to find an ideal location for the winery, but he said that this area has so much to offer.
“It’s a vibrant downtown area. We want to be a part of that, and we’re excited to be here. We just love this area, we like the downtown, we like Grounds for Thought, Flatlands Coffee, Ben’s Crafts, Coyote Beads and Jewelry, Ace Hardware. All businesses I like to support.”
Myla Marcus Winery also features local artists.
Madaras said that the pandemic has created obvious challenges, but that they’ve adapted to it, offering delivery services.
“It’s challenging. It’s my business, which is very important to me, but it’s not life or death like it is for some people.”