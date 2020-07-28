A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will open in downtown Bowling Green on Thursday.
A DORA is a designated public area where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outside, within the district.
The DORA will complement the massive street improvements made in downtown Bowling Green to make the Main Street Corridor a more accessible, beautiful place that supports and serves businesses, workers, and the public, said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D.
“Establishing a DORA in downtown Bowling Green enables us to build on our efforts to create a ‘think local’ atmosphere which invites a shop, dine and explore environment,” he said.
The City of Bowling Green and its departments, BG Council and business owners along with the Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. worked for several months on the project.
The DORA will serve to enhance the experiences of the patrons of the business establishments and the special events within the downtown area.It provides options for those visiting Bowling Green and positions the community as a vibrant destination for entertainment, culture, and activity.
“I am excited about the possibility of the DORA program creating more foot traffic within the downtown businesses and the added benefit of allowing bars and restaurants to continue to serve customers while enabling social distancing,” said Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher.
Safety and cleanliness are priorities of the Bowling Green DORA proposal.
Patrons of six bars/restaurants within the DORA are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages “to-go” which will be poured into designated, marked cups. Customers must consume the beverages within the marked DORA district.
The bars/restaurants are Bar 149, City Tap & The Attic, Doc’s Big City Saloon, SamB’s Restaurant, the Clay Pot (formally Naslada Bistro) and Trotter’s Tavern. More are expected to join.
The DORA will be in effect annually from the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day Weekend. These are the hours: Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday -Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
The last sales shall occur no later than 9:30 p.m. and all cups must be disposed of by 10 p.m.
More information can be found at www.downtownbgohio.org.