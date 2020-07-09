Ali Hultz, children’s assistant librarian at the Wood County District Public Library, places a book back on a shelf Tuesday. The library reopened to the public Tuesday after being closed due to the coronavirus. “Its just been inspiring to hear all the positive remarks patrons are making as they are coming back into the building. We had one person say this is better than Christmas,” said Michael Penrod, library director. The library will allow 50 patrons total in the building at one time. Check the website for new hours of operation. Curbside service will continue Monday through Friday.

