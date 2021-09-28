On Friday, a new expanse of Bowling Green parkland will formally debut.
West Wintergarden Prairie, at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve, will be officially introduced at 4 p.m.
According to a release, the city and the parks and recreation department announced the development of trails through the most recent land acquisition to. The West Wintergarden Prairie trail will give public access to a habitat of plentiful tall grasses and flowers planted in 2007 as part of the Conservation Reserve Program.
During Tuesday’s park board meeting, Natural Resources Specialist Cinda Stutzman noted that the addition of these 20 acres is significant because it is the last piece of contiguous property that can be added to Wintergarden.
“The park is pretty much as big as it will ever be, at 120-ish acres,” she said.
Among other additions and improvements to the new land, Stutzman said that around mid-November 200 trees and shrubs will be planted, with the help of the Circle K club from the Bowling Green State University campus.
Natural Resources Coordinator Chris Gajewicz also said that they are working with construction technology staff at BGSU to have boardwalks installed in the wetter portions of the property, and they are also working with another class on possible designs for structures there.
The land was purchased with grant and donation funds, the assistance of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation, and the support of the Black Swamp Conservancy.
Tuesday’s meeting was held at the new Ballard/Perkins Shelter at Carter Park.
“I just wanted you to see this project that has been a long time coming,” Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley told the board. “We’re very excited about it.”
She noted the structure was partially funded by a Wood County Park District Local Improvement grant, and “our foundation also stepped up heavily as well. We could not have done this project without them.”
Otley said they are waiting on the installation of a final piece to be able to utilize electricity in the structure. Once that’s taken care of, the parks department will be able to rent it out.
The new shelter replaces two much smaller shelters that Otley said “were becoming kind of foundational challenged.”
She said there are weekends where every single shelter in all of the city’s parks are reserved and that having an additional one is “a benefit to the community.”
Otley also noted a statistic from a recent national survey stating that 93% of U.S. adults say activities offered by parks and recreation professionals are beneficial to their mental health.
“The mental health piece, I can’t stress it enough,” she said. “I keep saying that during COVID our parks were a lifeline for so many in the community.
“It’s always been that way for people, but I think COVID just intensified that,” Otley said.