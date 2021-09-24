PERRYSBURG — Dozens of all-electric and hybrid vehicles will be on display Saturday at Levis Commons.
This event aligns with a nationwide electric vehicle ride-and-drive educational effort organized by Electric Auto Association and Plug In America, both non-profit enthusiasts of hybrid and electric low-emission vehicles.
The eighth annual Ride-and-Drive event is from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“We’ve had such great success promoting these zero-emission vehicles. This organization has partnered with Clean Fuels Ohio and Plug In America to help create awareness and educate the public regarding the benefits of driving electric vehicles. There are literally hundreds of new vehicles available now from area dealers, and we’ll display them here on Sept. 25,” said Michael Hall, organizer of the event, is president of Electric Auto Association of Northwest Ohio, a local non-profit organization.
Electric Auto Association of Northwest Ohio will launch a scholarship fundraiser for high-school students entering the field of advanced automotive technologies.
“Today’s hybrid and electric vehicles are very sophisticated, and the industry needs highly-trained technician,” Hall said. Our goal is to raise scholarship dollars through the raffle of some great items during this event.”
Vehicles from Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen and Tesla.
“Come and speak with the owners to fully understand the reasons they chose to purchase these alternative-fuel vehicles. There will be no salesman, no pressure to buy or lease; just owners who can explain the numerous benefits of driving electric in their own words,” he said.
Hall noted that the cost-per-mile of driving an all-electric vehicle averages about three to four cents per mile as compared to a gasoline vehicle that can exceed four times the cost per mile to operate.
“Electric drivetrains are basically simple and very efficient. There is a fraction of the moving parts and complexity of a gasoline or diesel vehicle. These vehicles can serve the everyday needs of 80% of the American drivers,” he said.