Affordable Electric Cars

A 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT is shown in Warren, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022. General Motors is preparing to roll out a $30,000 Chevy Equinox electric vehicle in the most popular part of the U.S. auto market. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

The latest came Thursday from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV with a starting price somewhere around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles (400 kilometers). You can get range of 300 miles (500 kilometers) if you pay more.

