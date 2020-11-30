A vehicle chase that started in Bowling Green — reaching speeds over 130 mph — ended with the driver crashing on Interstate 75 and escaping police on foot.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division, an unknown suspect stole a vehicle from Cronin Buick GMC, 1099 N. Main St., Sunday around 11:47 p.m.
According to police Lt. Mike Bengela, a cleaning service was working at the time, and the employee noted the suspicious activity and called police.
A patrol car was in the area, responded and proceeded to pursue the stolen vehicle north on Ohio 25 at speeds reaching 130 miles per hour. The pursuit was called off prior to Ohio 582, where the Ohio State Highway Patrol took over, Bengela said.
Ohio patrol Lt. Angel Burgos said troopers at the headquarters on Route 582 observed the vehicle and began their pursuit eastbound to northbound Ohio 199 and Lime City Road. Near the U.S. 20 intersection, Perrysburg Township police joined and headed west on Route 20 to southbound I-75, Burgos said.
Burgos said that troopers caught up with township police on I-75, where the driver of the stolen vehicle drove so reckless, the chase was terminated at mile post 190, north of the Wooster Street exit in Bowling Green, which is mile post 181.
The vehicle then struck a Chevy Tahoe pulling a trailer near mile post 183, Burgos said, adding that neither the driver nor passenger were injured.
The suspect then fled on foot.
The patrol’s aviation section was contacted but due to weather, was unable to fly, Burgos said.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office deployed a drone while BGPD brought in its canine unit, but the suspect was not found.
The only description available is that is was a while male, Burgos said.
The incident remains under investigation.