A Perrysburg woman who leads a Waterville charity organization has rejected a plea offer on charges she stole money while in office.
Linda Green, 72, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the state had extended a plea deal that amended the charge of prohibited acts and practices for charities to a third-degree felony from a second-degree felony.
The remaining three charges would remain unchanged. They are telecommunication fraud, tampering with records and aggravated theft, all third-degree felonies.
The state would recommend a sentence of community control if Green pleaded guilty to those charges.
Green rejected that offer.
“At this time, we’re not prepared to take advantage of that,” said defense attorney Jeffrey Collins.
He said that the state could still argue for time served in the county jail.
When asked what she wanted to do, Green said “I’m refusing the offer.”
“I don’t know the language of the law. … I just know there are a lot of guns pointed at me and I’m just going to pray that wisdom comes to the courtroom,” she said.
Gross said restitution was not part of the plea agreement.
She said the offer will remain available for another week or two.
“We won’t leave it open forever,” Gross said.
Green, who was indicted in February, serves as president and chief executive officer of Impact with Hope, formerly known as ISOH Impact, in Waterville.
From Jan. 1, 2011, to Nov. 28, 2018, Green is accused of soliciting contributions and misleading donors that the money would be used for charitable purposes when in fact they were used for personal use. According to court papers, the victims were elderly persons or disabled adults and the amount received was $37,000 or more from each.
Green also is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the charity in money, services and reimbursements between Sept. 16, 2014, and Sept. 30, 2018.
Between June 8, 2012, and Nov. 29, 2018, she is accused of using telecommunication services to defraud an unnamed victim of $7,500 or more but less than $150,000.
During that same time, Green allegedly falsified or destroyed accounting records, reimbursement/receipt records and other financial records to conceal the loss of $150,000 from Impact with Hope Ministries.
Impact with Hope collects items, such as water and baby formula, during disasters.
Tammy Chavez, assistant Ohio attorney general, said that if it is impractical for the charity to keep operating, her office will ask for the organization to be dissolved.
If there are assets, such as property and belongings, the attorney general’s office will asked for the sale of those assets be sold to pay any debts, Chavez said. The remaining funds would be given to like-minded charities.
A five-day jury trial is set to begin Feb. 14.
A status conference is scheduled for Oct. 8.