Charges of rape against a Bowling Green teen have been dismissed.
Tim Brown, executive director of Wood County Juvenile Court, said Tuesday that charges against the teen have been dismissed without prejudice, which would allow the state to refile the complaint if it so chooses.
The case had been set for a hearing on April 14.
According to court records, on Nov. 2, the teen engaged in sexual conduct with another after impairing that person’s judgment or control.
The victim was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and was unable to give consent, according to the records.
The rape allegedly occurred at a party on West Reed Avenue.
The accused was a 17-year-old Bowling Green High School student at the time of his arrest on Jan. 17.
It is the Sentinel-Tribune’s policy not to name a minor accused of a crime unless he or she is tried as an adult.
Summer Woodman, 25, who hosted the party, was charged with six counts of allowing underage possession of alcohol. She was arrested Jan. 18 and was released from jail on $30,000 bond.
She is scheduled for a telephone pretrial conference today.