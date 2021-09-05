PERRYSBURG – Construction is underway on Chappel Place at Levis Commons, a $4.5 million commercial structure that includes over 13,000 square feet of retail and office space – the newest development within the Town Center at Levis Commons. The grand opening is scheduled for January.
The building has four tenant spaces, shared parking and an outdoor terrace.
The largest tenant space of over 6,000 square feet will be home to the Danberry Company’s new Perrysburg office, with space for over 60 agents. The office has been designed as an open collaborative environment with a cafe and an outdoor commons.
Tanlines’ newest UV and sunless tanning salon is also joining the project. The salon features airbrush and automated sunless tanning, state-of-the art UV tanning equipment and products, red light therapy and teeth whitening with highly trained and certified service consultants.
Additionally, Saba Home Builders Design Loft will occupy 3,000 square feet. The new space will further enhance the Saba customer experience and will enable Saba clients to bring their new home design ideas to life.
“As a Levis Commons tenant for decades, I was thrilled at the opportunity to develop a space to serve the vibrant community of Perrysburg,” said Rick Prokup, owner and managing director of Chappel Place, who was named Metro Toledo’s #1 Realtor based on residential sales volume. “To me, the building is more than office space; it’s an opportunity to further grow Northwest Ohio and its strong real estate market.”
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have a space that so perfectly supports our forward-thinking agents,” said Maggie Fawcett, broker owner of Danberry’s Perrysburg office. “This new office offers the perfect backdrop and perfect timing to move our company from remote life to an even more positive culture than before. Our current success will only improve as our agency grows with new agents in our new collaborative environment.”
The Collaborative Inc. will serve as architect and the Rudolph Libbe Group is design/build contractor.