Two new attorneys have joined the criminal division of the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.
Brian Boos and James Tafelski started March 30. They replace Channa Beard, who resigned to enter private practice, and Tom Matuszak, who resigned abruptly in February.
Beard had joined the office in 2017 and Matuszak in 2011.
Both Boos and Tafelski formerly were with the criminal division of the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, said Prosecutor Paul Dobson, who has held the position since 2009.
Boos is a graduate of the University of Akron School of Law and Tafelski earned his law degree at the University of Cincinnati.
Dobson said his staff “stepped up to the plate” before the positions were filled.
“This has been as much of a war zone as you can possible manage. But they’ve been great in all the changes and all of the coronavirus unsteadiness.
“Things can’t stop in the criminal justice system and so they’re doing a lot of work from home,” he said about office staff.
Pamela Gross has been promoted to take the chief assistant position formerly held by Matuszak.
Dobson said that he did a search within the office with an informal executive committee made up of the chiefs of the criminal, civil and juvenile divisions.
They sat down as a group and interviewed those candidates from the office that were interested and Gross “was the one we ultimately decided would be the best moving forward. She was the best of a good lot.”
Gross received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Toledo College of Law. She worked at the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office as a felony prosecutor for more than eight years before joining the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office in 2019.
Remaining in the criminal divisions office are assistant prosecutors Chris Anderson, James Hoppenjans, Alyssa Blackburn and David Romaker.
Matuszak resigned after Dobson directed him to stop communicating with other office staff regarding office matters. Matuszak took issue with Dobson’s directive and a text exchange occurred between the two, according to the a news release.
Dobson said he offered to call Matuszak or delay any more conversation until the next morning. However, Matuszak instead resigned.