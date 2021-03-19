Wendy Chambers has been named the new executive director for the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau.
As the previous executive director for the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chambers provided two decades of leadership that paved the way for the city’s new “Think BG Ohio” branding initiative. The final piece of the branding launch is the release of the new 2021-22 Bowling Green Visitor Guide and Magazine.
Chambers also led the charge for Bowling Green to win two Best Hometown honors from Ohio Magazine, in 2008 and 2018.
Chambers was a graduate of the first class of the Ohio Travel Association’s Leadership Academy in Columbus and was successful in making Bowling Green the destination for many regional and national events such as the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, National Family Motor Coach Convention, International Jugglers Convention, Antique Motorcycle Rally, motorcoach tours, and the King Midget Car Jamboree scheduled for this summer.
Within the community, Chambers helped to organize many successful tourism-based events including an annual Foodways Expo and “Be a Tourist in Your Own Town.” She worked closely with Bowling Green State University and other community venues to welcome guests and encourage repeat visitation at events such as the Ohio Special Olympics, United Brethren, Ohio Town & Gown, Elk’s Bowling Tournament, BG Soccer Challenge, Carter Park baseball tournaments, Buckeye Boys State, National Tractor Pull, Black Swamp Arts Festival, Classics on Main Car Show, A Taste of Home, Holiday Parade and Firefly Nights. She was instrumental in the evolution of the BG Winterfest Chillabration.
In 2013 she was the recipient of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce I Love BG award.
Chambers has served on many community boards including the Wood County Historical Society, Wood County Airport, BG Chamber of Commerce, BG Economic Development, Bowling Green City Schools PTO and Foundation Board, and the American Cancer Society. She is a board member of Zonta Club of BG and member of the BG Exchange Club.
Chambers’ legacies include the historic district street signs as part of the BG Leadership class of 2003 and the BGSU Visitor Center. She was mentor to many student interns and practicums, and instrumental in the formation of the Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau.