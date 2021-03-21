A majority of businesses in Bowling Green experienced a drop in revenues from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Bowling Green Economic Development Center survey.
“The purpose of the follow-up survey was to provide an updated understanding of how the pandemic was impacting businesses and how they needed to change,” chamber board member Kent Kokomoor said in a presentation last week.
Gross revenues declined for 64% of of respondents compared to 2019, while 54% have also experienced a decrease in demand.
The survey was done in January, and was a follow-up survey to one completed in April.
Deminique Heiks, economic development coordinator with the Bowling Green State University Center for Regional Development, presented the results of the study.
The study also showed how some of the businesses were coping with effects.
Among the biggest negative impacts in the fourth quarter, as reported by respondents were the lack of BGSU students (27%) and shipping delays (26%).
Heiks said that students were no longer attending in-person classes after Thanksgiving.
In efforts to combat the losses, several changes were made, including layoffs or furloughs, moves to make an additional online presence and having employees work from home.
Since March 1, 2020, the Bowling Green businesses that responded to the survey had to lay off or furlough at least 14% of the 3,032 total employees; 56%, or 435, employees have returned to work.
Businesses also changed the way employees did their work with 49% having employees work from home.
Paycheck Protection Program loans were applied for by 59% of respondents; of those applications 96% were approved and 98% also received funds.
Heiks also reported that many would like the City of Bowling Green to provide support for reopening and that many would like the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Bowling Green Economic Development to promote businesses and funding opportunities.
Free parking by the city was cited by 42% of the businesses as the most helpful effort.
The top five categories of businesses responding to the survey were industrial and manufacturing (11%), finance and insurance (10%), restaurant and food (9%), business and professional services (8%). Shopping, community organizations and real-estate related businesses each were at 6%.
The survey ran from Jan. 4-20 with 93 respondents. All responses were anonymous. The BGSU Center for Regional Development analyzed the results and could not guarantee that each respondent represents an individual business.