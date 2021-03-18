The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce presents a Lunch and Learn event entitled Sales Process Management. This will be held March 24 from noon–1 p.m. with guest speaker Roger Bostdorff, President of B2B Sales Boost.
The event will be offered in-person for a limited number of guests and via Zoom for all others wanting to attend.
“Your company has created a sales process over time. What you, as management, may think the process entails compared to reality may be quite different than reality if executed by multiple individuals. This session will lay out how a sales process assessment can be accomplished for your organization,” Bostdorff said.
The chamber is collaborating with Marco’s Pizza for a local lunch offer for registrants of the event. Marco’s will give 20% off on any food purchase that day with the event voucher.
RSVPs are required by March 22 and can be made by going to the BG Chamber website at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp.
The Lunch & Learn event is free to chamber investors and $10 for non-investors.