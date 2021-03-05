The recent move of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is complete, and the new location is 217 S. Church St.
The new location houses the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Visit BG Ohio (formerly the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau), Bowling Green Economic Development, the Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District, and the Downtown Foundation.
This new location provides ample resources in the Huntington building for workers to provide for Bowling Green’s business networking needs.
“Huntington took into consideration that we are a nonprofit organization and thought we would be good partners in the space,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber and Visit BG Ohio. “The space also lends itself to us utilizing joint resources, which includes both resources and co-working. So, we are looking towards those opportunities to be fiscally responsible and make our organizations do mutually well.”
Hinkelman had concerns about adapting their networking due to the pandemic, but had a solid plan, which they are sticking to even today.
“We all were able to switch to remote learning during the shutdown,” she said. “Speaking for the chamber, our main focus was making sure every business had the information they needed for the coronavirus, and we revamped our landing page to make it accessible for everyone. We took the landing page and made it so user friendly that they could find any information they needed, right there at their fingertips instead of getting tons of emails from redundant sources.”
Knowing that many businesses in BG were and still are struggling, Hinkelman has prioritized speed of communication where funding is concerned.
“As soon as we heard about grant money, we contacted businesses in person or during our weekly reminders,” she said.
Accepting that business networking had to adapt to the coronavirus, Hinkelman did as many organizations did and moved as much of their services online as possible, which included networking luncheons for local businesses.
“We did them virtually. We’re using Zoom so they are still able to grab a cup of coffee and network. We organize breakout rooms so they can get a personal networking experience,” Hinkelman said.
With businesses struggling sometimes, one connection can be the difference between making it beyond the pandemic, or bankruptcy.
“We’re doing our best to keep our businesses in the spotlight, and let the community know they need to support local every day,” she said.
Typically, foot traffic can be increased by a holiday parade in the winter months, but considering in-person attendance was not feasible, the chamber adapted and moved the parade content online.
“We couldn’t do the holiday parade, but straight through the holiday we were steadfast. We made sure we did something,” Hinkleman said.
“There’s so much that the people rely on with the chamber of commerce. The chamber of commerce is a membership-based organization, and those investors are making an investment in the community, and we appreciate everything they do for us.”