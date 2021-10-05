The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Women in Business Luncheon on Oct. 26 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. to celebrate October as National Women in Small Business Month.
The event, sponsored by UBS Financial Services, will be an “ask me anything” opportunity for other women in business to ask questions to a panel of local female business owners and industry leaders. The panelists will share when and how they chose their path in business, what obstacles they may have faced being a woman in business, how they market their businesses, and how they choose to “give back.”
The nine panelists are Michelle Evans - Evans Home Loans & Evans Insurance, Beth Genson – LOLA Group, Erin Hachtel - United Way in Wood County, Rhonda Hogrefe – National Tractor Pulling Championships, Kathy Mull – the Cocoon, Rebecca Singer - Center for Innovative Food Technology, Rachelle Spencer – Dress for a Day, Rachael Thayer-London - Thayer Family Dealershipsand Kati Thompson – Eden and BG Economic Development.
This event is free to business women, but is limited to 40 guests. Participants are encouraged to leave questions for panelists at registration, but will also be given an opportunity to ask questions during the event.
“We are excited to offer this event as an opportunity to learn from these forward-thinking women and understand what goes in to being a business owner and a woman in today’s world,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the chamber. “We have so many strong, capable women in our community and we want to recognize their abilities and perhaps offer a little encouragement to those who might be thinking about entrepreneurship, but have some questions.”
The deadline for registrations is Oct. 15. To RSVP go to the chamber of Commerce website at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp.