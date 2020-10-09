The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced that the BG Community Holiday Parade will not be coming to town this year.
The decision, which was announced on Friday, was made after much consideration for the safety and well being of the members of our community.
Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, said other plans are being developed.
“The BG Community Holiday Parade is one of the most exciting events we have in our community and to say that Santa won’t be coming to town is not what anyone wants to hear, especially when the holiday parade has been a tradition for over 60 years,” she said. “We never want to be the bearer of bad news without being able to present a silver lining. We are looking into other options and will make our plans public when we have details.”
The BG Community Holiday Parade traditionally takes place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year and has been broadcast live for the past several years.