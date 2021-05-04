The Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, among the most effective U.S. Representatives in comparison to his congressional colleagues.
According to CEL methodology, the scores are based on a combination of requirements involving bills sponsored by members, how far those bills move through the lawmaking process, and how substantial the policies are when introduced.
Looking at the 116th Congress, Latta ranked in the top 16% of U.S. Representatives and the top 17% of House Republicans. In addition, Latta was ranked in the top 15 in the category of “Longest Streak of Exceeding Expectations” in Congress. Latta has “exceeded expectations” according to the CEL in four straight Congresses. According to the CEL website, “Only about one quarter of lawmakers achieve the ‘exceeds expectations’ rating in any given Congress. Those who are continuously members of this category are truly remarkable and worth watching.”
“When I go to Washington to serve the people of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District, I value getting things done for my constituents. In fact – it’s my number one priority,” Latta said in a news release. “Whether it’s legislation to combat the opioid epidemic, expand access to broadband in our rural areas, lower energy costs for Ohio families, or bringing our supply chain back home – I’m proud of my record of effectiveness.
“I am especially grateful to be recognized through the Center for Effective Lawmaking’s ‘Exceeds Expectations’ category which shows that I deliver results for the people of Northwest and West Central Ohio year in and year out,” he said. “It is my greatest privilege to represent Ohio’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and I will continue to work efficiently and effectively on their behalf in Congress.”
The CEL uses 15 different indicators to form a Legislative Effectiveness Score that ranks Members of Congress. According to CEL, Latta ranked 35th out of 205 House Republicans and 69th out of the 435 Members of the House. In issues areas, Latta was ranked highly on effectiveness in working on energy; science and technology; health; and law, crime and family policy.