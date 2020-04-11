The range of census returns in Wood County communities dips as low as 5.3% and rises as high as 59.4%.
Based on figures compiled Thursday, the overall self-response rate in Wood County is 52.3%.
The count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories.
Michael Cook, U.S. Census Bureau spokesperson, said the national response shows more than 67 million households have responded.
That is in line with estimated response, he said.
Of the 23 communities in Wood County, searched by zip code, Hoytville had the lowest self-response, at 5.3% as of Thursday.
Haskins had the highest self-response, which was 59.8%.
Cook cautioned that communities will miss out on benefits if they do not respond.
“If you are missed, your community suffers for the next 10 years,” he said.
Bowling Green was at 49.9% on Thursday.
Mayor Michael Aspacher said that the challenge is to get a good count of the Bowling Green State University students who mainly live in the city. Most have gone back to their hometowns — which is not their main residence in normal times — due to the university’s closing because of coronavirus. Face-to-face classes were canceled in March and online classes will continue through summer.
“That has been a significant challenge and a concern,” Aspacher said.
City staff has been in contact with BGSU staff about coordinating an outreach effort to those students who live in Bowling Green, but have left, Aspacher said.
“I have been pleased with the product that I’ve seen distributed primarily by the university,” he said, adding that the university has been aggressive in its message. “BGSU has made an active effort reminding them to not only participate but report Bowling Green as their permanent residence.”
According to Cook, the number of students living on campus will be shared by the university. Those living off campus should use that address.
“That feels, to me, about what we can do and we’ll continue to do that,” Aspacher said. “We’ll hope for the best, quite frankly, because our ability to connect with students who have gone back to their city of origin, it’s difficult.”
The census impacts funding for transit, low to moderate income programs and congressional representation, Aspacher said.
“It’s a process that has great impact on local communities,” he said. “I just encourage people who may not yet have participated to please do so. It’s a civic responsibility that all of us share. I hope that everybody understands the importance.
“The results of this census will affect the Bowling Green community for a decade,” Aspacher said.
Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko said that the census reporting has helped the village secure funding for street and community projects. It played a part in the 2013-14 street project that put curbs on some Walbridge streets, he said.
“We’ve been trying to encourage people to take this serious. It’s their duty to follow through and complete that report,” Kolanko said. “It’s an important tool for us to get funding for the roads, the community, parks.”
The Walbridge response rate was 55.5% on Thursday.
Perrysburg has one of the highest responding rates, at 59.4%, just behind Haskins.
“We have made some efforts on social media to remind Perrysburg residents to take part in the census,” Mayor Tom Mackin said.
“I know the census will have more mailings and advertisements. I believe it’s important that everyone in Perrysburg be counted and we plan to continue to work with social media and local newspapers so that everyone is heard from,” he said.
In Wood County, as of Thursday, Tontogany had a response rate at 16.5%.
Mayor Matt Shanahan did his census online and it looks like the other village residents will have to use the internet as well.
“I spoke with the village council last night,” Shanahan said. “It seems like nobody in the village received anything in the mail like they traditionally do. People are sitting, waiting for something to come in the mail. So we have started instructing them to go to the website and go online and do it. We have started a phone list to contact all of our residents. We have also made some signs and put them up around high visibility areas in the village, reminding people to do the census.”
The Tontogany village website has also added a link to the census website.
“I think the virus has certainly thrown everybody off in their everyday responsibilities. I just don’t know if it has become that much of a priority for people. I have a feeling we will have a pretty good response, after we have reached out,” Shanahan said. “Through the school we are reaching out to families as well.”
The Ohio response rate was 50.6% on Thursday, while the national response rate was 46.7%.
When looking at counties in Ohio, Delaware and Medina shared the highest return rate, at 60.6%. The lowest was in Lawrence County, at 39.6%.
Questions on the census include the number of people living in your home; is it a house, an apartment or mobile home; plus respondent’s age, birth and sex.
The results of the 2020 Census will help determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding flow into communities every year for the next decade. The funding goes to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census data.
The census also decides how money is allocated for the Head Start program and grants that support teachers and special education.
The results determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The Constitution mandates that the country conduct a count of its population once every 10 years. The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time that the country has counted its population since 1790.
“There’s still time to respond online, by phone or by mail,” Cook said. “Every response makes it so we do not have to follow up with that household.”
Those households that haven’t responded will get a mailing.
Cook said the agency is watching where low responses are being recorded.
“We are watching everywhere and we plan to focus our attention to those areas so people understand that the census is easy and the questions that you answer stick to your community and benefit your community.”
The deadline to respond is Aug. 14.