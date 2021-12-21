Laurie Dolph and her daughters, Clair, 10, Elaine, 7, and Kate, 4, lay a wreath at the grave of a local veteran during Eastwood community’s 3rd annual participation of the Wreaths Across America Day Saturday at the Troy Township Cemetery in Luckey. The wreath-laying is held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. Wreaths Across America is committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms, and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect those freedoms.
