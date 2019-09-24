Celebrate fall in Luckey

LUCKEY — The 37th annual Fall Festival is set for this weekend at Basic Park on Adams Street.
The festival opens Friday morning and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:21 pm
LUCKEY — The 37th annual Fall Festival is set for this weekend at Basic Park on Adams Street.
The festival opens Friday morning and closes at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:21 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]