SANDUSKY — Cedar Point 2020 passes will be extended into the 2021 season, according to a Thursday message issued by the amusement park.
2020 season passes and purchased 2020 season pass add-on products will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.
Additionally, Cedar Point is extending the validity dates for current 2020 season passes, as well as purchased 2020 season pass add-on products, through the 2021 season.
For 2020 season passholders participating in the Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 season pass admission and associated benefits.
The park will continue to work with guests who have prepaid single-day tickets during the time period of our temporary park closure. Ticket inquiries may be directed to www.cedarpoint.com/contact-us.