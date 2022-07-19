Virus Outbreak Novavax Vaccine

A kidney dish with syringes containing the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine sits in a refrigerator ready for use at a vaccination center in Prisdorf, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the shots and final action will come from the agency's director. (Georg Wendt/dpa via AP, File)

 Georg Wendt

U.S. adults who haven't gotten any COVID-19 shots yet should consider a new option from Novavax -- a more traditional kind of vaccine, health officials said Tuesday.

Regulators authorized the nation's first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week, but the final hurdle was a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

