Indiana Explosion

Emergency crews respond to a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2022. (MaCabe Brown/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

 MaCabe Brown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities worked Thursday to determine the cause of a house explosion in a southern Indiana neighborhood that killed three people and left another person hospitalized.

The explosion Wednesday afternoon in Evansville damaged 39 homes and crews had not yet completed thorough searches of all of them due to instability of the structures, Fire Chief Mike Connelly told reporters Thursday morning.

