PERRYSBURG — Join the Pro-Life community of Northwest Ohio for the first ever Office for Life fundraiser sponsored by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Toledo.
The dinner program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Levis Commons.
The evening will include remarks by Bishop Daniel E. Thomas; Peter Range, director of Catholic Charities Office for Life & Justice; and keynote speaker Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.
Hawkins is a Christian, wife, mother, grassroots activist, author, speaker and human rights advocate, recruited in 2006 to launch Students for Life of America’s full-time operation. She authored”Courageous: Students Abolishing Abortion in this Lifetime” and today is president of Students for Life, with more than 1,200 Students for Life chapters in all 50 states, recruiting, training, and mobilizing the pro-life generation.
Dinner seating and event sponsorships are still available and may be purchased online on Catholic Charities website. Or contact Tom Waniewski, Catholic Charities director of development, at 419-214-4890 or email him at twaniewski@toledodiocese.org.
Annually, Catholic Charities serves over 45,000 people of all faiths and backgrounds living in the Diocese of Toledo, providing food, shelter, crisis services, financial assistance, adult advocacy services and various social justice ministries.
The Diocese of Toledo includes Wood, Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams and Wyandot counties.