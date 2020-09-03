TOLEDO — Fifth Third Field family movie night kicks off on Labor Day Weekend with “Jurassic Park” playing on Saturday and “Trolls” on Sunday.
Gates open at 7 p.m. with the featured film beginning at 8 p.m.
Movie-goers can watch their movie in a safe and controlled environment. The outfield at Fifth Third Field will be divided into 90 individual square pods that can accommodate up to eight guests. Each pod will have at least a 6-foot safe path surrounding all sides.
Tickets are $15 per person and includes the movie, hot dog, popcorn and pop or water.
All pods are general admission and available on a first come, first served basis with placement assigned at time of purchase. Children under age 2 do not need a ticket.
All guests will enter the ballpark through the First Base Gate entrance only. Face coverings are required at Fifth Third Field when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove their masks when sitting in their designated pod.
Bring a blanket, beach towel, or pillow to be comfortable on the field. Lawn chairs, inflatable furniture and any other type of seating that is raised off the ground/has legs is not permitted as it can impede the view of others and/or damage the field.
Hen & Hound will be open for additional movie snacks and beverages, including alcohol. No outside food and beverages are permitted.
For more information, visit https://www.milb.com/toledo.