Two catalytic converters were reported stolen over the weekend in Bowling Green.
At 7:52 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Fourth Street, the owner of a 2017 Toyota Prius reported his catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen overnight, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Police reportedly found a 6-inch Milwaukee Sawzall blade under the car.
Another resident of the apartment said she called police at 3:15 a.m. regarding the grinding noise from the Toyota. She told police that a gray or silver SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox, was parked in the lot and subjects jumped into it and left after she heard the noise.
At 1:37 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Napoleon Road, the owner of a 2007 Toyota Prius also reported her catalytic converter had been stolen.
The owner said the theft happened sometime between midnight and 9 a.m. She found a blue Pittsburgh hydraulic jack under her vehicle.
A witness told police he heard loud noises around 3 a.m. and went outside where he saw two men around a car that had been jacked up. He said that when the men saw him, they dropped the car quickly and got into a waiting vehicle.
He described the vehicle as a silver Nissan SUV with no rear license plate.
The vehicle headed westbound on Napoleon Road, he said.