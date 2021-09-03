A catalytic converter has been reported stolen from a state vehicle.
On Tuesday at 11:17 a.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the Northwest Community Corrections Center, 1740 E. Gypsy Lane Road, on a report that someone had stolen a catalytic converter off one of the vehicles.
Police learned that on Aug. 24, a staff member had arrived at the facility about 5:30 a.m. and witnessed another vehicle drive away from the rear of the parking lot. The employee thought the incident was suspicious but at the time did not believe anything had been disturbed, according to the police report.
On Tuesday, a staff member attempted to drive a transport van and discovered that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off the vehicle, which was a 2013 Ford.
A review of surveillance video showed the person seen leaving the parking lot had been doing something under the transport van.
Police were told the video was poor quality and would not help with identification but that it seemed to show that someone had been shining a flashlight under the transport van, according to the report.
The suspicious vehicle was described as an older model Dodge Durango which was dark blue in color with quite a few stickers and decals on the rear window.