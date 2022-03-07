A business in the 430 block of Bishop Road has reported a catalytic converter was stolen from one truck and damage was done to a second vehicle.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a report that two trucks owned by the MAAKIL Group had been damaged.
A 2014 Chevy Silverado had its catalytic converter sawed off. A 2010 Chevy Silverado had a large portion of its exhaust missing but not the catalytic converter.
The repair cost for both vehicles is approximately $1,700.
The person who reported the theft said he believed it occurred Feb. 26 at 11 p.m. based on motion-activated cameras.