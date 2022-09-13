APTOPIX Britain Royals

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Marco Bertorello/Pool via AP)

 Marco Bertorello

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.

People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed.

