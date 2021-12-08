The 42 staff members of the Wood County Committee on Aging will get a share of almost $42,000 in bonus money.
At Wednesday’s committee on aging meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the pot of money.
“During the past year, our staff has gone way above board with the building and COVID,” said board President Eric Myers.
Staff moved into and opened the new senior center on South Grove Street and have stepped up during the pandemic, he said.
“They have gone way beyond what you expect,” Myers said.
A motion was approved to take $41,500 and give it to the staff, with Executive Director Denise Niese determining individual amounts.
“They all will be receiving some form of acknowledgement,” Myers said. “We’ll leave it up to Denise to work out the particulars.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard that four staff who are not vaccinated continue to be tested every two weeks. There is also testing of anyone who wants one.
• Heard non-profit groups continue to use the senior center for free meeting areas. Some of the groups include the Exchange and Kiwanis clubs and book groups.
• Approved Niese’s plan to apply for $65,000 in American Rescue Plan funds and the annual Older Americans Act funds that total $361,285.
The funding is based on population, Niese said. The monies will be used mainly to support meals for seniors, with some for home repairs and technology.
• Heard that the senior center continues to receive free coronavirus take-home tests from the Wood County Health Department. There was a shipment before Thanksgiving and another one is expected before Christmas.
• Heard these board members were elected for 2022: John Calderonello, Sue Hart-Douglas, Louis Katzner and Judith Wahrman. Janet DeLong and Ben Batey were appointed to two-year terms.
Officers for the new year will be Paul Herringshaw, president; Tom Milbrodt, vice president; Nancy Orel, secretary; George Stossel, treasurer; and Myers, immediate past president.
• Participated in a fundraiser led by board member Sue Hess for the eighth annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Outreach Project. Those in attendance Wednesday donated $359. Niese said there are 17 families in need this year.