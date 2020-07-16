Bowling Green police took 17 reports of vehicles being entered Monday night.
The incidents, all reported Tuesday, occurred on South College Drive, North Enterprise Street, Second Street, North Summit Street, Third Street, Seventh Street, Manville Avenue, Third Street and East Clough Street.
All but one of the vehicles were left unlocked.
• In the 300 block of North Enterprise, two vehicles were entered with items taken. Twenty dollars was taken from the Ford Focus and a graphing calculator and bookbag were taken from a Nissan Sentra.
• A Volkswagen Golf was entered in the 100 block of South College and an ID was taken. At the same address, a Volvo was entered, and a wallet, ID and credit card were stolen.
• In the 800 block of Second, a Kia Forte was reported entered with change and personal items with a total value of $11 taken.
• Three other vehicles were entered in the 600 block of Second.
The owner of a Jeep Grand Cherokee reported $120 in personnel items were taken from his vehicle. He told police the screens on his windows also were bent, but said he is not sure if the two incidents are related.
The owner of a Chevy Cobalt reported cash and gift cards worth $40 were taken from her vehicle.
The owner of a Jeep Cherokee reported two pairs of Brooks running shoes, one pair of sandals, the registration card and the insurance card for the vehicle missing. The items were valued at $240.
• One block over, in the 800 block of Third, several items were taken from an unlocked Mazda 3. Reported stolen was $200 Guess watch, $15 in cash, a $100 gift card and Apple phone charger.
• Police were dispatched to the 100 of North Summit where a Chevy Malibu had been entered and a pair of sunglasses and Door Dash debit card were taken.
Also in the same block, $74 worth of clothing and money were reported taken from an unlocked Dodge Avenger.
• In the 200 block of Manville, four unlocked vehicles were entered overnight.
The owner of a Nissan Altima said a Tommy Hilfiger wallet and two sets of keys to the car were taken.
Nothing was taken from a Mazda 6 or a Honda Accord.
The fourth vehicle, a Ford Fusion, had a flat tire and appeared to be sitting there for a while. The passenger door was slightly ajar, and the center console was open.
• In the 500 block of East Clough, police were called to a Ford Fusion with its door open. Upon contacting the owner, police learned a Comerica bank card and $20 in cash was taken.
• In the 800 block of Third, $265 worth of items were reported taken from a locked Ford Focus; the owner did not know how entry was gained. A Michael Kors purse was taken, containing a Social Security card, driver’s license, $20 in cash, prescription sunglasses, a Visa card and an unknown amount of Adapax.
The theft from a home also was reported Tuesday in the 800 block of Seventh Street. The occupant said she returned home Tuesday and found her ex-boyfriend gone as well as her 50-inch Roku Smart TV and other household items valued at $220.
She said the ex-boyfriend has her number blocked so she has no way to contact him except on social media and he is ignoring her.
Police called the man and it went straight to voicemail. A message was left for the man to contact police.