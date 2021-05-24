There have been 13,215 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update.
This is an increase of 18. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was not available on Monday and is being published now.
There are four average cases per day, down from seven last week.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 654 hospitalizations since March 2020.
In Wood County, there have been 64,643 vaccines started, affecting 49.41% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,179,064 vaccines started, affecting 44.31% of the population.
Statewide, there are 919,534 confirmed cases and 19,709 confirmed deaths.