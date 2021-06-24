A Williston man who led police on a car and foot chase will have his case go to trial.
Cory Haeft, 33, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He rejected the plea offer by Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans.
The offer was for Haeft to plead guilty to felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and the remaining charges would be dismissed.
Defense attorney Esteban Callejas said he had relayed that Haeft rejects the offer.
Haeft had been indicted in December for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
On May 28, 2020 around 12:43 a.m. in Millbury, he allegedly failed to stop for a Lake Township police officer and drove at a high rate of speed east on Ayers Road in an attempt to elude the officer.
According to the court documents, Haeft ran a stop sign at Ayers and Pemberville roads and went airborne. Haeft lost control and spun out before striking a 4-foot pine tree in the 2800 block of Ayers Road. He reportedly headed back toward Pemberville Road, ran the stop sign again, and then fled north on Pemberville Road. He did an illegal U-turn at the railroad tracks, which were blocked by a train, according to reports.
The responding officer put his vehicle in Haeft’s path and when he was about to exit his vehicle, Haeft allegedly sped up and attempted to strike the officer.
The pursuit continued until Haeft fled on foot near Dalling Street in Northwood and was arrested in a nearby field.
Northwood and Walbridge police assisted in the chase.
Court documents indicate Haeft failed to stop at three stop signs and also drove on the wrong side of the road.
Hoppenjans recommended three years in prison with up to 4.5 years as the offense falls under the Reagan Tokes Act.
A two-day trial has been scheduled to start Sept. 14.