Charges against a man who was arrested for carrying a firearm on the Bowling Green State University campus have been dismissed.
David Seymour, 39, of Bowling Green, was charged April 18 with misdemeanor inducing panic and pleaded not guilty.
His case was dismissed May 26.
The original complaint was he was waiving the gun around, said Seymour’s attorney, Scott Coon.
“He never removed the gun from the holster, never waived it around,” Coon said.
When the prosecutor’s office viewed the campus video surveillance, it showed Seymour never removed the gun from its holster and didn’t waive it around, Coon said.
Seymour was arrested April 18 after BGSU police was notified of a male with a firearm walking outside on the main campus. The department immediately issued an alert to the campus community to shelter in place, per the university’s safety protocols. Within minutes, the individual was located and identified by BGSU police.
This was not an active shooting and there were no injuries or shots fired, according to a BGSU press release.
The incident was copied later that month when two men reportedly came onto the campus carrying guns.
Such an act is not illegal, President Rodney Rogers said after the incidents.
The men were openly carrying firearms to demonstrate their rights under state law, which supersedes BGSU policies, he said.
“They gave BGSU Police advance notification of their activity late this morning,” Rogers said at the time. “While concealing a firearm on campus is a violation of our policy and Ohio Revised Code, today’s activity involving open carry is not unlawful. BGSU Police monitored their activity while on campus to ensure there was no physical threat, and our officers engaged both individuals in a conversation and understanding of the law.”