Adaptation and constant improvement are the lessons Jim Carter has been trying to teach and implement for 30 years at the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District office in Bowling Green.
“Whatever I absorb I try to share with others,” Carter said. “The one thing I guess I try to tell everybody is to try it on your own operation. Just because I say it works for me doesn’t mean it works for you. So you need to try things and adopt them towards your goal, whatever that may be.”
The conservation districts provide a variety of services, from technical assistance and tillage equipment rentals, to assistance on open ditch projects and soil survey information for land use as well as crop, pasture, wildlife, forest and urban land conservation. They also provide education, with real world applications on natural resource conservation, energy conservation and local history.
Carter is proud of the many farm conservation tillage club educational events he started putting together in the 1990s. Some of those events have included more than 300 participants from across the Great Lakes States, each representing farm land. One demonstration field day had more than 70 people come from Canadian farms.
Those days would include guest speakers and new equipment demonstration.
Carter’s not ready to retire.
“My current title is administrator for the soil and water district. It’s overseeing the day-to-day activities,” he said.
While he is technically in charge of the office, located in the Greenwood Centre, the nature of the office lends itself to a team atmosphere, but also to the individuality and independence that is characteristic of the farmer he is and works with.
He utilizes the techniques he teaches.
“I think I’m doing my part. I’ve installed water control structures on my tile. I’m using cover crops. Using no-till. Enrolled in the H2Ohio Program. I practice nutrient management,” Carter said.
Carter has had his hand in combating the harmful algal bloom in Lake Erie. The annual bloom that was so toxic in August 2014 that the Toledo water system was shut down for three days.
Many of those projects included nutrient and sediment issues and related pollution, like nitrogen and manure run-off, that ultimately would end up in Lake Erie.
“We were addressing nutrients back in the ‘90s. Then it was sediment plans,” Carter said.
Regardless of the name, improvement of the water system while making farms increase their efficiency has been his goal.
Change in the world of farming is a constant. He started in 1991 by doing simple survey work, primarily with drain tiles.
The constant improvement isn’t just in the size and complexity of the farm equipment, but the way it’s used and its precision. In the beginning of his career, he did much of his initial survey work with hand tools. Today, it’s done with satellites and lasers, but he’s more interested in the results.
“We went from full-width tillage, to reduced tillage and now no-tillage. Some people had soil test data and some people didn’t have soil test data, and today we’re taking soil tests on every two acres,” Carter said. “We’ve got machines that will apply based on that information. It’s much more scientific.”
The average, non-farm person may be most familiar with the conservation district’s annual seedling tree sale. There were more than 8,000 seedling trees sold this year, primarily for windbreaks and improvement of wildlife areas. That number is down from a peak of 50,000 trees sold in the late 1990s.
“You had a lot of real estate that was being converted from farm land to homes,” Carter said.
Much of that was for windbreak purposes, with 5-acres lots being sectioned off from the farms.
Look for the 2022 tree seedling order form in December.
He farms the same 600 acres as his 86-year-old father, who he’s named after, used to farm.
“I still utilize him with whatever he’s capable and willing to do, even for something so simple as providing a ride for someone from one location to another. He’s an immense help. I hope to have half the energy he has at his age. His name is James. I’m Junior, actually,” Carter said.
“My wife, Carla, made a mistake and married me in 1997,” he said with a laugh. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Elmwood.
Their son, Cade, graduated from Elmwood last year. Daughter, Amanda, graduated from North Baltimore High School and Bowling Green State University.
Carter said he does not have a magic date for retirement.
“I’ve got some things I’ve got to explore. When that day happens, I’ll still be here in the county and vying for conservation.”