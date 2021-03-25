A man accused of hitting a woman and fracturing the bones in her face has been sentenced to jail.
Dustin Hayman, 43, Carey, was transferred Tuesday from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Make.
He was indicted in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, on May 16, Bowling Green dispatch was advised of a female who was struck by a male in the 14000 block of Cuckle Creek Road. Upon arrival, police learned Hayman had reportedly struck the woman with a closed fist six or seven times on the left side of her head and face.
Police observed what appeared to be blood clots coming out of her nose and a large amount of blood of her face, hands and clothes.
Blood was coming from her left ear where a hoop earring had been torn out. Her shirt was blood soaked and there was blood around her vehicle and on the driveway.
Hayman had left the scene and the victim, of North Baltimore, later sought treatment at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.
Defense attorney Sarah Roller said her client has had extensive contact with the criminal justice system, with 17 prior traffic offenses, 20 prior misdemeanors and five prior felony offenses.
He has battled addictions and has had mental health issues that are the root of the problems. He has never sought treatment for his use of cocaine, marijuana and alcohol, she said.
“Mr. Hayman knows he is likely to go to prison on this offense based on his prior record,” Roller said.
He has spent 266 days in the county jail and she asked the court to cap any prison sentence at 24 months.
There is more to the story, and witness corroborate Hayman’s statement that he was first sprayed in the face with mace, Roller said.
“That does not in any way excuse his behavior, but there was something that led up to this incident occurring,” she said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn recommended a prison sentence of 24 months. She said the state could produce witnesses that would be contrary to Hayman’s story and she questioned how he could have driven from the scene if he had been sprayed with mace.
The victim is not requesting restitution for her medical expenses, Blackburn added.
“It was poor judgment on my part and I apologize for the whole incident,” Hayman said.
According to court documents, he had called the victim and arranged to meet her to pay back money she had lent him.
When the victim arrived at the Cuckle Creek Road home, Hayman was waiting for her in the driveway. He approached the vehicle then began striking her.
While a third-degree felony has no presumption of a prison sentence, the victim did suffer serious physical injuries including numerous facial fractures and a concussion, Mack said.
“You may be an addict, drugs may be intertwined with this offense but you are 43 years old and you could have sought treatment throughput many years prior to this (offense),” Mack said.
She sentenced Hayman to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and gave him credit for time served.
He will be placed on three years of post-release control upon his release.