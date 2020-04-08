A Carey man, who grabbed a woman, fondled her and dragged her toward his car in Bowling Green, will be sentenced in June.
Nicholas Logsdon has pleaded guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony that carries a prison sentence of nine to 36 months, a maximum fine of $10,000 and mandatory three-year post release control.
He also pleaded guilty to the amended charge of sexual disposition, a third-degree misdemeanor which allows a 60-day jail sentence and a maximum fine of $500.
He appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry.
Logsdon must register as a Tier I sex offender, said Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Pamela Gross.
“For 15 years and it’s done,” Mayberry said about the offender status.
Logsdon appeared in Mayberry’s courtroom Tuesday to offer his plea.
Logsdon was indicted in March for abduction and gross sexual imposition after he pulled a female off a porch in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street and dragged her toward his car.
The original gross sexual imposition charge was a fourth-degree felony.
Gross said if the case had gone to trial, she would have called members of the Bowling Green Police Division, the victim and her friends as witnesses.
According to the police report, Logsdon, 41, was arrested Feb. 1 after officers were called to the 200 block of Troup Avenue at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a female who was attacked.
When officers spoke to the caller, they learned she was in her upstairs apartment when the victim started pounding on her door, yelling that a man had attacked her.
Another resident reported seeing a man outside her window and took a picture, which showed a man wearing a baseball cap and black athletic shoes.
Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the victim and she positively identified Logsdon.
She told police she was sitting on her porch in the 200 block of North Prospect Street when a Honda Civic pulled into a neighboring driveway. Upon approach, Logsdon told her he was looking for someone and he wanted her help in finding him. She suggested he check next door. Logsdon went next door and knocked, but when he got no answer, he came back to the victim and pulled her down from the porch.
Gross said Logsdon grabbed the victim by the arm, hugged her and touched her buttocks.
He then started pulling her toward his car, which had a door open.
The victim was able to pull away and told Logsdon to go check the back door at the neighboring house for his friend. When he did so, she ran to a friend’s house. When she got no answer, she went to the house on Troup.
“He does not contest these fact,” said Logsdon’s attorney, Thomas Nicholson. “While we do not agree with every word the prosecutor said, we do not contest the facts she has stated.”
If Logsdon had not accepted Tuesday’s plea deal, the trial would have started April 23.
Sentencing will be June 23.
At Nicholson’s request, Logsdon was released from jail on his own recognizance.
“He has a clear record for 20 years and his family is very supportive,” Nicholson said.
Logsdon must wear a GPS ankle bracelet and have no contact with the victim.