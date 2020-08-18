A court diagnostic test has determined a Carey man is competent to stand trial.
Nicholas Logsdon, 42, pleaded guilty in April to abduction, a third-degree felony, as well as to the amended charge of sexual disposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
He was in court June 23 and asked to change his plea. He was back in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry last week.
“He is competent to stand trial at this time,” said defense attorney Sara Roller.
Roller took the place of Thomas Nicholson, who withdrew as counsel after he entered a guilty plea on his client’s behalf. Logsdon claimed he was told to plead guilty.
A new court date was set for Aug. 25, at which time the court may address the pending motion that Logsdon change his plea to not guilty.
Logsdon was indicted in March for abduction and gross sexual imposition after he allegedly pulled a female off a porch in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street and dragged her toward his car.
The abduction charge carries a prison sentence of nine to 36 months, a maximum fine of $10,000 and mandatory three-year post release control.
The original gross sexual imposition charge was a fourth-degree felony.
The amended charge of sexual imposition is a first-degree misdemeanor and allows a 60-day jail sentence and a maximum fine of $500.
At his previous appearance, Logsdon was told if he changed his plea, all deals with the state would be withdrawn leading to the return of the more serious charge.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, Logsdon was arrested Feb. 1 after officers were called to the 200 block of Troup Avenue at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a female who was attacked.
When officers spoke to the caller, they learned she was in her upstairs apartment when the victim started pounding on her door, yelling that a man had attacked her.
Another resident reported seeing a man outside her window and took a picture, which showed a man wearing a baseball cap and black athletic shoes.
Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the victim and she positively identified Logsdon.
She told police she was sitting on her porch in the 200 block of North Prospect Street when a Honda Civic pulled into a neighboring driveway. Logsdon told her he was looking for someone and he wanted her help. She suggested he check next door. Logsdon went next door and knocked, but when he got no answer, he came back to the victim and pulled her down from the porch.
The victim said Logsdon grabbed her by the arm, hugged her and touched her buttocks. He then started pulling her toward his car, which had a door open.
The victim was able to pull away and told Logsdon to go check the back door at the neighboring house for his friend. When he did so, she ran to a friend’s house. When she got no answer, she went to the house on Troup.
Logsdon remains free on an own-recognizance bond.