The cost to sanitize, mask employees and otherwise adapt to coronavirus preventions at the library is adding up and help is on the way.
At the Wood County District Public Library Board meeting earlier this month, Director Michael Penrod said the library is eligible for part of an $18.3 million pool of money through the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The funding could be up to a $25,000 grant per building, Penrod said. The Wood County District Public Library has two branches, in Bowling Green and Walbridge.
“Shields, masks, all the cleaners, all the hand sanitizer, all those things that we could not budget for … we can recoup some of those expenses,” he said. “And as long as there’s a pandemic going on we’ll have those expenses.”
The money could also possibly be used to pay for the technology that helped make children’s storytime virtual and for the counters that regulate attendance in the building.
“There’s a pool of money designated at the state level,” Penrod said.
There are 251 library systems in Ohio and 600 buildings.
He and Linda Joseph, fiscal officer, were going to attend a webinar to learn more about how the money is distributed.
“It will help cover some of the expenses we’ve already incurred,” Penrod said.
This funding will help offset the costs of increased sanitation of public library buildings and the purchase of personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer, face shields, masks, gloves, thermometers, Plexiglas barriers, air filters, additional cleaning supplies and large bins to quarantine returned library materials.
Some library systems have already spent $12,000 to $18,000 on supplies. Many of these expenses will be ongoing throughout the pandemic.
Also at the Aug. 17 meeting, the board decided if employees choose to travel to a hotspot, they will take unpaid leave for a 14-day time frame.
“If we have an employee who goes to Florida or Texas, then comes back, do they need to quarantine for two weeks,” Penrod asked.
He said there is also the issue of the small staff to consider, if someone tests positive.
“If we quarantine half the staff, we can’t run. That’s the main thing I’m trying to avoid, that we don’t have to shut down,” he said. “We’ve worked so hard to get where we are, and it seems to be going so well.”
Joseph said there were five states designated hotspots, down from seven, but Joseph said that could be a moving target. For example, at this board meeting, Florida was on the list, but now it is off.
The board then discussed if vacation or sick leave could be used, or if it should be decided on a case-by-case basis.
“Do we pay anyone for that,” asked board President Brian Paskvan.
“It seems to me, if someone knows this is the rule ahead of time and still chose to go to a vacation in Florida, and they know that when they come back they’re going to have to be out of the facility for two weeks, I would say they have to take vacation or unpaid leave,” Joseph said.
Board member Mike Sibbersen said there are cases that could warrant the travel. They could include visiting an elderly parent.
Board member Ken Frisch said one decision could impact the entire library.
“This is a team effort, the library team. And if an individual on the team makes a decision that could affect the rest of the team members, is what we’re talking about,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the two-week unpaid leave.